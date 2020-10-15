Dubai: The UAE reported on Thursday 2 deaths and 1,398 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally of infections in the country to 111, 437.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 114,147 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 103,325 after another 1,666 people received the all-clear.
The two fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 452.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.