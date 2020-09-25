Dubai: The UAE has confirmed 1,008 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 89,540.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 92,058 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 78,819 after another 882 people received the all-clear.
Two more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 409.
This means that there are currently 10,312 active cases in the country.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.