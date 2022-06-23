Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday confirmed the detection of 1,621 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 933,688.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, no COVID-19 -related deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,309. Total 1,605 coronavirus patients have also made full recovery, shooting the overall recoveries up to 914,192.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 325,016 PCR tests across the country over the past 24 hours as part of the ministry’s plan to broaden the scope of screenings.
The ministry wished the patients speedy recovery and urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures