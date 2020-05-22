Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Another 994 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 27,892, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Four more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 241.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, died due to complications that resulted from being infected with coronavirus.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,043 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 13,798 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 50,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.