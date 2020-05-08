Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Another 553 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 16,793, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Deaths

Nine more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 174.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

Recoveries

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 265 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 3,837 of total recovered patients.

New tests conducted

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 41,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

It expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.