Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday confirmed the detection of 387 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,123.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the total number of recovered patients has reached 680; 92 infected patients were declared fully recovered on Sunday after receiving the necessary treatment and medical care.
The ministry in its statment announced that 2 people have died from coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 22.
Both the latest victims were Asian and suffering from chronic diseases.
The ministry has conducted more than 22,000 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of screening.