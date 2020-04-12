This brings the total number of infections detected in the country to 4,123

A medical staffer obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre in Al Khawaneej, Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday confirmed the detection of 387 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,123.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the total number of recovered patients has reached 680; 92 infected patients were declared fully recovered on Sunday after receiving the necessary treatment and medical care.

The ministry in its statment announced that 2 people have died from coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to 22.

Both the latest victims were Asian and suffering from chronic diseases.