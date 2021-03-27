Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday announced the detection 2,304 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 453,069.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 248,372 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed five more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 1,477.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 2,428 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 436,463 of total recovered patients. This means the UAE’s active COVID-19 cases stands at 22,184.