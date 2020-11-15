Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday reported 1,210 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number of confirmed infections to 150,345.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 126,916 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the ministry announced the full recovery of 691 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 143,252 of total recovered patients. Two more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the country’s death toll to 530.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.