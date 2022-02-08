Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) issued a reminder on Tuesday for residents to take booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.
In a tweet, ADPHC highlighted the availability of Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses for eligible residents.
Free booster
“ADPHC issues a reminder of COVID-19 booster doses available in Abu Dhabi. Eligible citizens and residents can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BionNTech, based on their vaccination history and age, to enhance public safety and public safety and maintain green status on Alhosn app,” the authority said.
These booster doses are offered free at “designated vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi,” it added.
Vaccination schedules
The ADPHC also outlined the schedule for booster doses:
-Individuals who have received two or three doses of Sinopharm can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTEch six months after the last received dose.
-Individuals who have received two doses of Sinopharm and a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech can receive a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech six months after the last received dose.
-Individuals who received two or three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech can receive a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech six months after the last received dose.
-High-risk individuals can receive a booster dose three months after their last received dose.