Dubai: A shop in Dubai was ordered shut while two other businesses were given fines and seven more received a stern warning for violating COVID-19 health protocols, the Dubai Economy (DED) tweeted on Wednesday.
The violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing inside the shops.
Strict measures
DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector is conducting daily inspections across open markets and commercial establishments in Dubai. The DED has reiterated its directives to traders to strictly follow the precautionary measures.
The DED also called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.