Move is in line with government's efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus

Dubai The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved a resolution to grant paid leave to select categories of employees in the federal government.

This move is part of a series of precautionary measures and procedures taken by the UAE Government to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

The resolution stipulates that married employees of the Federal Government may take fully paid leave to take care of their children below the age of 16.

The age condition shall not apply to people of determination, as well as in cases where a spouse is subject to self-isolation or quarantine that requires no contact with family members, upon a decision from the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The resolution also applies to employees whose spouses work in vital health-related occupations, such as doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical jobs that require exposure to infected people, as well as employees of quarantine centres, throughout the emergency period witnessed by the country.

Pursuant to the resolution, the relevant ministry or federal authority may ask employees holding essential technical occupations to work remotely instead of taking leave.