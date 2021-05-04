Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Tuesday that 17 private health care service providers will now provide vaccination services to the community in addition to all DHA vaccination centres.
Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee said: “The vaccines will continue to be provided free-of-cost. Extending the vaccination drive in partnership with private health care providers aims to expand capacity and enhance access and convenience for the public. The private health sector is a key partner in our drive to ensure excellence in patient-centred care.”
Apart from citizens and Dubai residence holders, GCC nationals who have an Emirates ID and elderly residents above 60 years who live in Dubai but have a residency of another emirate can also receive the vaccine.
To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should download the DHA app. Those above 60 years can call 800 342 to book an appointment.
For private health sector facilities, customers must directly contact the facility of their choice to book the vaccine.
The two vaccines presently available are: Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm.
All those who are scheduled to receive the second dose of their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to receive it. Their appointment will be either in Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre or Al Twar Dialysis Centre.
DHA Vaccination Centres
One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech
Al Barsha Health Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech
Za’abeel Health Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech
Al Mankhool Health Centre - Sinopharm
Al Safa Health Centre - Sinopharm
Dubai Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation - Pfizer-BioNTech
Al Barsha Hall Vaccination Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech
Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre - Sinopharm
Al Twar Health Centre - Sinopharm
Al Mizhar Health Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech
Uptown Occupational Health Screening Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech
Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre — After 10th of May - Pfizer-BioNTech
Al Twar Dialysis Centre — After 10th of May - Pfizer-BioNTech
Private Health Centres
Al Futtaim Health Hub - Sinopharm
Al Garhoud Private Hospital LLC - Sinopharm
Al Zahra Hospital - Sinopharm
American Hospital - Sinopharm
Aster Hospital - Sinopharm
Burjeel Hospital - Sinopharm
Canadian Specialist Hospital - Sinopharm
Emirates Hospital, Jumeirah - Sinopharm
International Modern Hospital - Sinopharm
Kings College Hospital - Sinopharm
Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital - Sinopharm
Mediclinic - Sinopharm
NMC Royal Hospital - Sinopharm
Prime Hospital LLC - Sinopharm
Saudi German Hospital - Sinopharm
Valiant Healthcare LLC - Sinopharm
VIP Doctor 247 DMCC - Sinopharm
Al Khaja added that in addition to all these centres, DHA and Mohammed bin Rashid University for Health Sciences (MBRU) are continuing their Wellness on Wheels initiative which features two mobile clinics that provide vaccination to the elderly, labourers and underprivileged members of society. DHA also has a mobile vaccination drive in place for government agencies.
Additionally, DHA is providing home vaccination services in cooperation with Dubai Ambulance Corporation and Community Development Authority.
She added that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also available at the Dubai Parks Health Centre and the Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.