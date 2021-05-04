Stock Dubai vaccine
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being administered at Zabeel Primary Health Centre in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives
Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Tuesday that 17 private health care service providers will now provide vaccination services to the community in addition to all DHA vaccination centres.

Dr. Farida Al Khaja

Dr. Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee said: “The vaccines will continue to be provided free-of-cost. Extending the vaccination drive in partnership with private health care providers aims to expand capacity and enhance access and convenience for the public. The private health sector is a key partner in our drive to ensure excellence in patient-centred care.”

Apart from citizens and Dubai residence holders, GCC nationals who have an Emirates ID and elderly residents above 60 years who live in Dubai but have a residency of another emirate can also receive the vaccine.

To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should download the DHA app. Those above 60 years can call 800 342 to book an appointment.

For private health sector facilities, customers must directly contact the facility of their choice to book the vaccine.

The two vaccines presently available are: Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm.

All those who are scheduled to receive the second dose of their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to receive it. Their appointment will be either in Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre or Al Twar Dialysis Centre.

DHA Vaccination Centres 

One Central COVID-19 Vaccination Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Barsha Health Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech

Za’abeel Health Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Mankhool Health Centre - Sinopharm

Al Safa Health Centre - Sinopharm

Dubai Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation - Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Barsha Hall Vaccination Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech

Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre - Sinopharm

Al Twar Health Centre - Sinopharm

Al Mizhar Health Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech

Uptown Occupational Health Screening Centre - Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre — After 10th of May - Pfizer-BioNTech

Al Twar Dialysis Centre — After 10th of May - Pfizer-BioNTech

Private Health Centres

Al Futtaim Health Hub - Sinopharm

Al Garhoud Private Hospital LLC - Sinopharm

Al Zahra Hospital - Sinopharm

American Hospital - Sinopharm

Aster Hospital - Sinopharm

Burjeel Hospital - Sinopharm

Canadian Specialist Hospital - Sinopharm

Emirates Hospital, Jumeirah - Sinopharm

International Modern Hospital - Sinopharm

Kings College Hospital - Sinopharm

Medcare Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital - Sinopharm

Mediclinic - Sinopharm

NMC Royal Hospital - Sinopharm

Prime Hospital LLC - Sinopharm

Saudi German Hospital - Sinopharm

Valiant Healthcare LLC - Sinopharm

VIP Doctor 247 DMCC - Sinopharm

Al Khaja added that in addition to all these centres, DHA and Mohammed bin Rashid University for Health Sciences (MBRU) are continuing their Wellness on Wheels initiative which features two mobile clinics that provide vaccination to the elderly, labourers and underprivileged members of society. DHA also has a mobile vaccination drive in place for government agencies.

Additionally, DHA is providing home vaccination services in cooperation with Dubai Ambulance Corporation and Community Development Authority.

She added that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is also available at the Dubai Parks Health Centre and the Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.