Dubai: Flights between the UAE and the UK have been temporarily suspended following UK’s decision to add UAE to its travel ban, Dubai Airports said in a statement on Friday.
The suspension comes into effect for all flights that were scheduled to arrive after 1pm UK time on January 29.
Passengers booked for travel on flights due to arrive in the UK after this time should not go to Dubai International airport (DXB) and should contact their airline for more information.
British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights in the UK will still be allowed to enter the UK and options to travel via intermediate points may be available.