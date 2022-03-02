The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has made available a new COVID-19 drug for patients with weaker immune systems, it has announced.
‘Evusheld’ can also help those who are medically unfit to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the department said on its Twitter feed Wednesday.
“#DoH has made available a safe, effective and approved COVID-19 drug named “Evusheld”,” the tweet said.
“Evusheld has been designed to treat people with weaker immune systems or those who are medically unfit to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"This comes as part of DOH’s efforts to bolster the emirate's disease prevention system and adopt world leading measures to help protect the community against COVID-19."
Bahrain became the first country in the world to make the drug available in November 2021.