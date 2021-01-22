Dubai: The Dubai Economy (DED) announced on Friday it has issued fines to 17 commercial establishments in the city for violations of precautionary guidelines against COVID-19. The violations were mostly related to not wearing face masks and not maintaining proper physical distancing inside the shops.
The violations were found in establishments dealing in furniture, textiles, fresh and frozen meat, mobile phone and accessories, general trading and retail as well as a Tadbeer office at open markets in Naif, Al Murar, Hor Al Anz, Al Sabkha, Al Garhoud, Ayal Nasir, and shopping malls across Dubai.
600 businesses found compliant
The DED also noted its Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) has reported 600 other businesses inspected fully complied with the health protocols.
The DED directed traders to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and called on the public to report any violation or harmful practices through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555, or by visiting consumerrights.ae.