Abu Dhabi: In a bid to support frontline healthcare workers, senior health officials yesterday (March 24) visited the Expo Centre Field Hospital.

Dr Mohamed Salim Al Olama, undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, undertook the visit in the company of Dr Youssif Al Serkal, director general at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, in order to boost the morale of medical professionals and check on patients’ health.

The delegation also toured Sharjah’s Training & Development Centre to meet Virtual Doctor staff to congratulate them on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, and to identify the efficiency of the COVID-19 Virtual Information Centre. The centre aims to help users assess their health status in case they are suspect COVID-19, cases. It also aims to curb rumours.

“We wanted to show our great support to all members of the frontline of defence whose efforts and sacrifices have significantly contributed to increasing the recovery rates in the country. We are grateful to them for their tremendous role in immunising the society against COVID-19,” Al Olama said.

“We assured them that they’re indispensable assets of the country that will never forget their sacrifices in the time of crises. We will get through this crisis through those sacrifices and the noble humanitarian values entrenched by the UAE’s leadership,” he added.

The official also expressed his confidence in the UAE overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.

“Harnessing the potential of the health sector to serve the health of society is a national priority, according to the directives of the leadership. To that end, our medical task forces are well-determined and confident that they will control COVID-19, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise government with resources and capabilities, and its constant communication with field cadres to enhance positivity and motivation – something that instills confidence in society,” Olama said.

