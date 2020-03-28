Over 400 residents were tested by 40 health professionals in the Naif area of Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In a bid to control the spread of Covid 19 in congested areas of Dubai, a medical check-up was carried out in the busy Naif Road neighbourhood by a team of doctors, nurses, paramedics and lab technicians from Aster Hospital in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Police on March 28.

Dr Jobilal Vavachan, CEO of Aster Clinics and Hospitals heading the entire operation on the site told Gulf News: “We began this operation in Naif Road neighbourhood in five apartment complexes in the area today morning and have screened over 400 residents of these buildings so far. We are about 40 health professionals comprising doctors, registered nurses, paramedics and lab technicians and have made five teams of eight health care professionals. The Dubai Police and health care officials are assisting us and we have been assigned to sit below the buildings in the reception. With the help of the building watchman every member of each apartment is being summoned one by one.”

Residents were called down from their apartments one at a time to undergo the swab test Image Credit: Supplied

Residents of the buildings said they are asked to come down for the spot screening, apartment by apartment. A resident who underwent the test told Gulf News: “Nurses are asking us for our travel history, they take our tempearture, ask about any underlying symptoms of cough, sore throat, cold etc and then take our throat swabs.”

Dr Vavachan added: “These swabs were being sent for testing to the government virology laboratory. People have been requested to be in quarantine until receiving the results. If positive they will be taken to isolation wards in government hospitals. As for the suspected COVID-19 patients among these who are already showing signs of cough, cold, sore throat and fever, we are not taking any chances. After the swab is taken these residents are being whisked away in standby ambulances to isolation wards until results come out. They will be discharged once their results return negative or be treated in isolation for COVID 19 as the case may be.”

Residents were taken to isolation wards until their results came back Image Credit: Supplied