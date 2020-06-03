A team of 40 doctors from the US is in Abu Dhabi to exchange notes on COVID-19 testing and treatment Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A team of 40 medical professionals has arrived in the capital from the US to share learnings about the management of COVID-19, the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi announced in a statement today.

The team, which includes nurses, physicians and allied health professionals, will spend six weeks at the facility owned by Mubadala Healthcare. While sharing knowledge gained in the US, it will also follow up on the testing progress achieved in the UAE.

“This international health crisis requires a collaborative effort to share best practice and find the most effective treatments for COVID-19 patients. We are proud to be working with experts in the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company and Mubadala in treating the disease in the UAE and we are grateful to be able to share some key learnings with colleagues from the global Cleveland Clinic network,” says Dr Rakesh Suri, chief executive officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been designated as a tier-three hospital by the DoH to care for patients with the most severe symptoms.