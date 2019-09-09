Kathleen with Dr Nilesh and Dr Anil at Zulekha Hospital in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Kathleen Purificacion Farinas, a 28-year-old UAE resident, reached out to Zulekha Hospital when she experienced fatigue during her daily routine. She was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect a month ago. In such cases, patients can be completely asymptomatic or complain of tiredness on exertion and repeated chest infections.

An atrial septal defect (ASD) is a hole in the wall between the two upper chambers of your heart (atria). The condition is present at birth (congenital). Small defects may never cause a problem and may be found incidentally.

This congenital defect occurs as a result of early developmental problems in the heart’s structure. The exact cause of this defect in children is unknown but it can run in family. If one or both parents or sibling are affected then there is a high probability of this defect in the child.

At times taking certain prescribed drugs and consuming alcohol during pregnancy can increase a child’s risk of developing a heart defect.

Mothers who had a viral infection during the first trimester of pregnancy are more likely to give birth to a child with a heart defect, increased blood sugar levels may also affect heart development. Scientists have known that some types of congenital heart defects can be related to an abnormality in the number of an infant’s chromosomes or single gene defect.

If left untreated in long term, individuals are at risk of developing high lung pressure, heart failure, infection in the heart, heart rhythm disturbances, a high risk of stroke and sudden death.

Consultant Pediatric Cardiology Dr Nilesh Oswal says: “While most cases are treated in childhood, adults also can safely undergo this closure. The treatments are simple and involve one or two hour key-hole procedures. And today, there are several different type of devices available in market for the closures.

"The devices are made of Nitinol, a safe material and have two disks to close the hole. Patients can be mobilized six hours after the surgery and then resume their normal activities.”

Breathing more comfortably

Kathleen remarked: “I am very happy with the outcome of the defect closing procedure done at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai. I am breathing more comfortably now and feel lot lighter while performing my daily tasks.”

Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Dr Anil Bansal, who supported the procedure, added: “Families of such patients are impacted with a lower quality of life. Patients are generally panicking when one is diagnosed with the opening in his/her heart.

"They can lead a healthy life with a simple procedure and little caution. We are glad that we are helping Kathleen and similar patients normalize their lives.”