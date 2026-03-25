This is a new treatment option for patients suffering from chronic low back pain
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has completed the first Intracept Basivertebral Nerve (BVN) ablation procedure in the Middle East and North Africa , offering a new treatment option for patients suffering from chronic low back pain that does not respond to conventional therapies.
The hospital also announced that it has been recognised as the first Intracept centre in the region, marking another step in expanding specialised pain management services.
Chronic low back pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal conditions worldwide. In some cases, the pain originates from inflammation in the vertebral bones, known as vertebrogenic pain. Patients often experience discomfort during everyday activities such as bending forward or sitting for long periods, and may require additional treatment beyond physiotherapy, medication or injections.
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The Intracept procedure is a minimally invasive technique that targets the basivertebral nerve, which carries pain signals from damaged vertebral structures. Using radiofrequency energy, doctors can interrupt these signals at their source.
The procedure is carried out under live X-ray guidance and requires only a small incision, without the need for open surgery or spinal fusion. Hospital officials said patients who undergo the treatment can expect quicker recovery times and improved ability to return to normal daily activities.
Dr Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the introduction of the procedure reflects the hospital’s focus on bringing advanced treatment options to patients in the region. He noted that adopting evidence-based medical solutions helps improve patient outcomes and supports the hospital’s wider goal of delivering specialised care.
Doctors at the hospital explained that chronic back pain can affect mobility, independence and overall wellbeing. By addressing the underlying cause of vertebrogenic pain, the new treatment offers an additional option for patients who have not benefited from standard approaches.
Dr Reda Tolba, Division Chair of Pain Medicine at the Neurological Institute and the first physician in the region trained to perform the procedure, said targeted treatments can make a meaningful difference for patients who struggle with long-term pain. He added that the team remains optimistic about the positive impact the procedure may have on patients’ daily lives.
According to the hospital, the treatment can help reduce pain levels, improve physical endurance and support long-term functional recovery. Officials said the benefits may also extend to emotional wellbeing, as patients regain confidence in managing their routine activities.
The introduction of the Intracept procedure strengthens the Neurological Institute’s role in providing advanced care for complex pain conditions. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said it continues to invest in new technologies and specialised training to expand treatment choices for patients across the UAE and the wider region.
Hospital leaders noted that offering such procedures locally helps reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for specialised treatment, while supporting the growth of healthcare innovation in Abu Dhabi.