Dubai: Cigna, a global health services provider, is gearing up to host the fourth edition of the monthly Cigna Park Run to mark the beginning of the new year.
Offering the choice of a 2.5km and 5km course — for individuals of all ages and fitness abilities — the run will take place on January 5, 2019, at Al Ittihad Park on Palm Jumeirah. The run will also feature a host of additional health and fitness activities on the sidelines.
Previous edition of the run drew over 400 fitness enthusiasts. The Cigna Park Run is a year-long series of fitness events designed to encourage people to prioritise their physical well-being and enjoy a community day out.
Since the inaugural run in May, more than 1,200 Dubai residents have registered to the free event and this is expected to grow with the continuation of monthly runs set to take place through to April 2019.
Registration and the full schedule of Cigna Park Run events for 2019 available on www.cignaparkrun.com.