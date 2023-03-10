Food promotions

The Canadian food promotion will be held online and in 10 Spinneys and Waitrose locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi until March 24. He invited consumers to come by and sample Canadian made food produce at the selected stores.

Consul General Linteau added: “From beef to seafood, pulses to wild rice, berries to maple syrup, Canada’s vast and varied land nurtures a diverse range of high-quality food ingredients. Canadian food reflects the diversity of its land, its people, and its seasons.”

He said that the Canadian food is available in the UAE as consumer-ready products, packaged under private labels, or as raw ingredients for processing or non-food products.

“Backed by strong regulations which provide world-class production standards in every sector of the food and agriculture industry, Canadian products are internationally recognised for their safety,” he asserted.

According to Harvey, “Canada and Spinneys enjoy a long-standing collaboration and commitment to bring high quality, tasty and safe food to consumers across the UAE. Canada is well positioned to respond to the needs of international consumers and is committed to being a reliable supplier of innovative and tasty food.”

Bilateral trade

The statistics on the trade exchange and mutual investment between the two countries highlight their bilateral ties. The non-oil trade between the UAE and Canada totalled more than Dh10.6 billion in the first nine months of 2022, an increase of 14.6 pe rcent compared to the same period in 2021