Abu Dhabi: The food authority has issued an administrative decision to temporary close a butchery for selling meat that jeopardised the public’s health.
The Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA) announced that the butcher shop Al Ashiqa, located at the Al Dhafra Cooperative Society, commercial license No. CN-1190590, was shut for repeatedly violating the health and safety code.
Thamer Al Qasimi, director of Communications and Community Services Department at ADFCA, said that the animal control department at the agency reported the butchery’s violations that failed to ensure the health of consumers.
“The administrative closure order will continue until the mistakes are corrected. However, the business can resume once we can confirm that the establishment does not pose a threat to the health and safety of the public,” said Al Qasimi.
The offences were listed as “commercial fraud in meat”, in addition to the “non-compliance of the establishment with the regulations and laws” related to food.
Al Qasimi emphasised that the order to shut down the butcher shop comes within the framework of the ADFCA’s efforts to strengthen food safety in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
He also added out that all establishments are subject to routine inspections to ensure their compliance with all food safety requirements.
It is possible to allow the activity to be resumed after correcting the condition of the establishment and removing it for the reasons of the violations.
File a complaint
Al Qasimi urged the public to report irregularities detected in any type of food facilities by calling the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre’s toll free number 800 555.