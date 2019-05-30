Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: To mark the World No Tobacco Day, an initiative ‘Break the Smoke’ was launched on Thursday to educate and create awareness among corporate employees to kick the smoking habit.

The initiative was inaugurated by Dr Mansoor Anwar Habib, family medicine specialist, motivational speaker and head of happiness and tolerance at Du.

The month-long campaign launched by MBO Advertising aims to complement the UAE government’s anti-smoking stance by holding ten sessions of 45 minutes each across the month of June at different workplaces to persuade smokers to give up the deadly habit. Burjeel and Medeor Hospitals, collaborating on the campaign will provide free nicotine tests for residents throughout the month of June. Dr Varun Katyal, CEO of VPS Healthcare said that non smokers usually had nicotine reading of less than 100 nano grams while smokers could have a reading upwards of 500 nano grams and the readings could help smokers to quit.

David Catudel, the Hollywood wellness coach, with over 17 years of experience in getting people to optimise their best performance, will under the aegis of his organisation Tranzend help participants kick the habit. A cancer survivor himself Catudel’s lost his father to lung cancer and he said it was his mission to help people quit smoking and deal with their emotional stress in better ways.