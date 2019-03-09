Abu Dhabi: In a rare case, a baby born prematurely after only 23 weeks of pregnancy has miraculously survived after four months of intensive care at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.
Weighing just 550 grams and with a height of only 30 centimeters, the baby weighed at least five times less than the ideal birth weight at full-term pregnancy, which is around 2,500gm.
According to the Neonatologists at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children who took care of the premature infant for 136 days, chances of survival of in such cases where the gestation was round five months are extremely low and this a rare success story.
According to Dr Iviano Ossuetta, head of Neonatology and Consultant at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, the global incidence of births at 23 weeks of pregnancy is about five per 10,000 births, and the survival rate of such newborns may be as low as 29 per cent.