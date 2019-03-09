Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: In a rare case, a baby born prematurely after only 23 weeks of pregnancy has miraculously survived after four months of intensive care at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Weighing just 550 grams and with a height of only 30 centimeters, the baby weighed at least five times less than the ideal birth weight at full-term pregnancy, which is around 2,500gm.

According to the Neonatologists at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children who took care of the premature infant for 136 days, chances of survival of in such cases where the gestation was round five months are extremely low and this a rare success story.