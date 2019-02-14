Dr Hallak, founder-chairman of the conference, said: “Over 100,000 people in the UAE are suffering from heart failure owing to factors such as diabetes, obesity, smoking and hypertension. Several thousand CVD (cardiovascular disease) patients are on the heart transplant list but there are only a limited number of donors. Artificial Heart, that has a life of five years or more, offers patients new [hope]. Clinical trials on AH are already under way and in some countries of Europe as well as in the US, this heart has been transplanted successfully. We will be able to use this [in the UAE] in two years’ time, post approvals from the international bodies.”