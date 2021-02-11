Sharjah: Sharjah to switch all private schools to online learning until end of February this year.
According to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee in Sharjah, all nurseries will also switch to online learning.
The statement from the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee read: "The Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team and Sharjah Private Education Authority (Spea) have decided to shift students at all Sharjah private schools and nurseries to distance learning from February 14, 2021, to February 28, 2021. During this period, the Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team and Spea will closely monitor the health indicators and study the development of the COVID-19 situation in the country to effectively take the necessary actions that take into account the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff in Sharjah private educational institutions."
The statement further said: "As for the administrative, teaching and other staff's physical attendance in educational institutions buildings, it is left at the discretion of the educational institutions’ administration, while continuing to adhere to the precautionary measures, including undergoing the PCR test every two weeks. Please note that educational institutions are required to continue to fill out the daily reports (educational operations report and positive cases report) on the TAMAM platform during this period and thereafter."
Read more
"Additionally, in line with the efforts made by MoHAP [Ministry of Health and Prevention] and the other federal entities to control COVID-19 spread, Spea invites the educational, administrative and technical staff in educational institutions to obtain the vaccine during this period in order to ensure a safe return to direct face-to-face/hybrid education," the statement added.