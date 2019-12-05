The insurance company refused to cover the treatment of the boy so the hospital asked the father to pay Dh10,000 upfront to admit the boy, which the father was unable to pay. Picture used for illustrative purpose.Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: An Arab expat is suing two private hospitals in Al Ain and a pediatrician for the death of his child.

Alaa Rawagbi is accusing the hospitals and medical team of negligence, which caused the death of his child.

Speaking to Arabic newspaper Emarat Al Youmr, Alaa said that his 2-year-old son Kareem has developed a fever and was admitted to a private hospital in Al Ain and was given antibiotics. After four days his son was not responding to the medication and the father decided to move the child to another private hospital.

At the second hospital the child was examined again, and the new tests showed an infection in the blood, and an admittance was a must.

The insurance company refused to cover so the hospital asked the father to pay Dh10,000 upfront to admit the boy.

The father at that point had only Dh2,000, he asked the hospital to start treatment with that amount until he manages the rest of the money on the second day, but the hospital administration refused.

The whole process took about two hours during which the child's condition was deteriorating, and that’s when the father decided to move the boy to a public hospital, where he passed away as it was too late to save him.