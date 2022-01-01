New timings went into effect on December 31, 2021, and will last till January 2, 2022

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has updated operational hours and visitation hours across its healthcare facilities for the New Year’s weekend.

The new working timetable went into effect on December 31, 2021, and will last till January, 2, 2022.

Emergency services

Emergency services across SEHA’s main hospitals – Shaikh Shakhboot Medical City (SSMC), Shaikh Khaifa Medical City (SKMC), Tawam, Corniche and Wagan Hospitals will remain open 24/7 for all three days (Friday to Sunday).

The only exception is Rahba Hospital emergency services, which will be closed for all three days.

COVID-19 drive-through centres

All SEHA COVID drive-through centres for PCR tests will remain open on all three days from 8am to 8pm, with the exception of Al Qua in Al Ain and Falaj Haza and Mushrif Manzil in Abu Dhabi, which will open from 9am to 5pm. Additionally, the COVID-19 clinics in Falaj Hazza and Mushrif Manzil will remain closed on January 1.

Outpatient clinics

The OPD clinics at SSSMC and SKMC and Al Rahba hospital will be closed on all three day, while Corniche Hospital clinic will be closed on December 31, 2021, and January 1 and open on January 2 from 10am to 2pm.

The SSMC injection and dressing clinic will remain open on all three days from 8am to 5pm. The clinics at SKC and SKMC will be closed on December 31 and remain open on January 1 and 2 from 7am to 11 pm.

Abu Dhabi Health Services clinics

The AHS clinics across all the regions of the capital such as Abu Dhabi Airport, Al Dhafra, and Al Zafranah will remain open at different timings on all three days. Patients need to call the clinic close to their home to check the timings for the three days.

Al Ain region outpatient clinics

The OPD clinics at A Tawam Hosptial, Al Ain and Wagan Hosptial in Al Ain region will remain closed for all three days. Only the SEHA kidney care clinic will remain open January 1 and 2 from 7am to 11pm.

Al Ain AHS clinics

All the SEHA clinics in Al Ain Region such as Sweihan, Al Quaa, Al Khatem, Mezyad and Al Hayer will be open 24/7 on all three days.

Al Dhafra region SEHA Clinics

All clinics in this region have different timings. Patients need to call in and check the timings of their closest clinics.

Blood banks

Blood banks in Al Dhafra region will be closed on all three days. However blood banks in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain region will be only on January 2 from 7am to 4pm.