Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has reduced the cost of PCR tests at healthcare facilities across the emirate to Dh40.
The cost has been revised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the emirate’s healthcare sector regulator. The authority announced the decision late yesterday through its social media platforms.
“The [DoH has] updated the cost of PCR test to [Dh]40 across all medical facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate. The decision will be effective as of March 1, 2022,” the DoH said in a post.
Precautionary measure
As part of its precautionary measures, Abu Dhabi still requires a valid Green Pass for access to public venues, including malls, conference venues, gyms, restaurants, cinemas and amusement parks. This means that residents and visitors have to be fully vaccinated, and test negative on PCR tests with 14-day validity.
Previously, the test was priced at Dh50 if it was taken at medical facilities in the emirate, with only home service providers charging slightly more as service fees.