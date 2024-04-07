Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority’s (ADAFSA) laboratories have joined the World Health Organization (WHO) Coronavirus Network of Reference Laboratories.

WHO established the Global Network of Reference Laboratories (CoViNet) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The network aims to facilitate the exchange of expertise and enhance global capacity for the early and accurate detection, surveillance, and genetic and phenotypic characterisation of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), MERS-CoV (the virus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), and other emerging coronaviruses of public health importance.

The ADAFSA reference centres are equipped with the latest technology and modern diagnostic techniques including molecular biology techniques, gene sequencing, bioinformatics and virus isolation in cell culture. The techniques enable the early detection and identification of unknown, epidemic or emerging pathogens.

Non-stop vigilance

Asmaa Abdi Mohamed, Director of Biosecurity Affairs at ADAFSA, said: “The participation of ADAFSA laboratories in CoViNet supports the monitoring of the evolution of coronaviruses at the international level and helps to increase preparedness and precautionary measures.”

He added: “It also supports the process of continuous risk assessment to study the evolution of coronaviruses, which enhances surveillance and proactive capabilities for early detection of any new pandemic. In addition, it reinforces the UAE’s efforts to combat communicable, zoonotic and emerging diseases and their prevention, and to prevent, contain and eradicate endemic and transboundary biosecurity threats and risks.”