Abu Dhabi: Diabetics in Abu Dhabi can now be fitted with smart insulin pumps that act as an alternative to the pancreas, the HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre said last Wednesday.

The artificial pancreatic system — MiniMed 780G — adjusts insulin delivery based on patient needs, thus helping stabilise glucose levels for diabetics, especially those with Type 1 diabetes. The first of these devices was installed last month at the centre, part of the United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) group and a Mubadala Health partner.

Eight more patients are being fitted with the pumps. Another ten patients will also be fitted with it over the next two weeks.

How it works

The device consists of a smartphone-sized pump filled with insulin. The pump has to be carried by the patient, and it dispenses insulin through a small tube fixed on the belly. The pump is connected to a smartphone through a Bluetooth-activated sensor that sends notifications about glucose levels. This, in effect, helps the patient continuously monitor their blood glucose.

Majd Abu Zant, UEMedical’s CEO, said: “Technologies like the artificial pancreas improve the quality of life and clinical outcomes for patients. The HealthPlus Centre also offers a holistic approach to help avoid diabetes expected complications to the eyes, feet, kidneys, heart and other organs.”

Dr Mohammed Al Khatib, the centre’s medical director, said the device helps Type 1 patients, especially young children and adolescents, live a normal life by reducing the risk of hypoglycemic episodes.

Blood-sugar readings every five minutes

“This technology has accomplished great clinical outcomes on people as it frees them from the multiple blood sugar prick tests followed by insulin injections. So, without patient intervention, the insulin infusion is paused and restarted automatically depending on the body’s needs. We are truly proud to be pioneers in launching this new technology to our patients,” he said.

Salwa Azzi, diabetes educator at the centre, said it is also possible to install the device for Type 2 diabetics. The technology provides blood-sugar readings every five minutes, proving peace of mind and ease, she added.