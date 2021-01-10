Abu Dhabi: In line with the plan to vaccinate more than 50 per cent of the country's population against COVID-19, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 78,793 people have got a coronavirus vaccine in the last 24 hours.
According to a statement issued on Saturday night, the total number of people vaccinated has reached 1,020,349 so far across the nation at 10.32 doses per 100 people.
In the meantime, MoHAP, along with health authorities concerned, announced the launch of a national campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, specially the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.