Dubai: The Museum of the Future (MOTF) is leveraging Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) as a platform to underline the role exercise and mental wellbeing will have in future societies where humans will increasingly rely on technology in their daily lives.
Recent inventions such as smartphones apps have removed the need for humans to complete simple tasks themselves. While these technologies have helped to improve lives, the increased amount of screen time has resulted in reduced physical activity.
In line with its efforts to reinforce the importance of health and wellbeing, the museum is hosting a schedule of five activities under the theme of ‘Future Fit’ alongside DFC from November 5 to 26. These activities include yoga sessions, exercise bootcamps, and spin classes in collaboration with Crank, an indoor cycling and boutique fitness studio.
MOTF at Dubai Ride
As part of the DFC, four of the museum’s team members participated in ‘Dubai Ride’ on November 6 using avant-garde Reevo e-bikes, which are currently on display at the museum’s ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition alongside other futuristic prototypes.
Reevo bikes are billed “the e-bikes of the future” as they are powered by a electronic drivetrain developed to power the bike’s hubless wheels. The bikes feature an electronic adaptive pedal assist system that provides algorithmically-tailored assistance to the rider.
Wellbeing 'sanctuary'
The Al Waha floor at the museum is “a sanctuary from digital life”. It is an opportunity for visitors to explore themselves in a world that stimulates their senses. Visitors embark on a journey in an environment centred around health and wellbeing, where they can detach from technology.