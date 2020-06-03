26,000 health packs distributed to workers Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Around 26,000 health packs were distributed at various workers’ accommodations across the country as part of the ‘Be Well’ campaign and to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Each pack contained at least 44 essential items, including face masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, food items, as well as phone card, and health and safety manuals written in multiple languages.

The initiative was part of the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the UAE Red Crescent Authority, and supported by Fazaa and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of UAE Prime Minister’s Office Image Credit: Supplied

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of UAE Prime Minister’s Office, said the project “was a true embodiment of the values of giving and solidarity we live and see every day in the UAE.”

MoHRE Minister Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli Image Credit: Supplied

MoHRE Minister Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli added the campaign contributed to “workers’ awareness on preventative practices, and the importance of continuously adhering to occupational health and safety instructions and guidelines.”

He added the campaign “has reaffirmed UAE’s commitment to provide protection to workers who integral part of the society and partners in the nation’s overall development.”

“Ensuring the health, safety, and wellbeing of every resident is the utmost priority of the UAE leadership,” added du chairman Mohamed Al Hussaini

Mohammad Al Hussaini, du chairman Image Credit: Supplied