Sheikh Hamdan participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019. Sheikh Hamdan on Tuesday challenges each and every one in the city to embrace fitness journey and make a difference in life. Image Credit: instagram.com/Faz3

Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to return from October 30 to 28 November to inspire residents and visitors to pursue an active lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of activity daily for 30 days.

Launched in 2017 by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the fourth edition of the challenge will feature a calendar of virtual and physical events including sports, health and wellness activities.

Fitness for all age groups

DFC has been designed to help people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels improve their health and social well-being and experience a diverse range of physical and virtual fitness, sports and exercise programmes. Public health and safety will remain paramount throughout DFC, with all physical events strictly following preventive regulations outlined by the Dubai government, including social distancing, safety precautions and hygiene and sanitisation guidelines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transform

Inviting members of the Dubai community as well as government entities, businesses and schools to take on the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, Shaikh Hamdan said: “The return of Dubai Fitness Challenge is a testament to the emirate’s resilience and its commitment to rebuild a stronger and happier society by embracing the benefits of fitness and wellness habits. When we create the right habits and make them a part of our lives, we have the opportunity to truly transform ourselves.

“Dubai is a city that recognises the importance of physical, mental and social well-being, and constantly strives to provide everyone opportunities for an active lifestyle. All it takes for you to succeed is an unyielding pledge to enjoy 30 minutes of activity for 30 days. I challenge each and every one of you to embrace your fitness journey and make a difference in your life. Together, let’s make the UAE the most active country in the world.”

At-home sessions

DFC 2020 will have a special focus on at-home sessions with the return of its ‘Find Your 30’ virtual content hub on its website. The free-to-access, one-stop destination will host a wide range of fitness content for all ages and abilities, while providing inspiration and trusted information for users to craft their individualised fitness programmes. Participants can explore workout videos, 30-day exercise programmes, discipline challenges, healthy recipes, health and wellness articles, vlogs, educational videos for children, and much more from leading experts in the fitness and health industry. The hub will also provide easy access to DFC’s events and sessions, ensuring participants can navigate their personal fitness journeys both during the Challenge and beyond.

The hub will also feature ‘City is a Gym’, a virtual map spanning 30 locations across the city where individuals can exercise for free without any equipment. Upon arrival at each location, participants will be able to scan a QR code with their mobile device to access an easy-to-follow workout that will be unique to that place.

Get physical

The physical programme will feature three dedicated Fitness Villages, eight Fitness Hubs and more than 2,000 free fitness classes and sessions taking place throughout the month. New in 2020 will be a programme of guided Running Tours providing participants with a unique, on-foot perspective of iconic sights across the city.

Registration