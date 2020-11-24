A patient, who was suffering from a kidney failure, received a kidney from his brother, which was transplanted in a six-hour long operation last week at Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah. Image Credit:

Dubai: A 20-year-old youth underwent a successful kidney transplant at Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.

The patient, who was suffering from kidney failure, received a kidney from his brother, which was transplanted in a six-hour-long operation last week. An Emirati surgical team comprising Dr Suad Sajwani, consultant nephrologist, and Dr Yunus Al Shamsi, consultant urologist, at Al Qasimi Hospital performed the surgery, collaboratively with Dr Farhad Al Janahi and Dr Waldo Concepcion from the visiting consultant’s office. Kidney transplant in sync with the UAE’s organ transplant programme.

Commenting on the successful surgery, Minister of Health Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al-Owais said: “The success of this surgery is a value-added to the country’s health care system. This achievement falls within the purview of the National Organ Transplant Programme.“

Appreciation from all quarters

Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, the Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Health, congratulated the medical team and Head of Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation. “The successful kidney transplant is a new achievement for the Health Ministry, as part of its strategy to boost the health of individuals through providing comprehensive, innovative and fair health services according to international standards,” he said.

Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, the Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Health, congratulated the medical team and Head of Board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation. “The successful kidney transplant surgery is a new achievement for the Health Ministry, as part of its strategy to boost the health of individuals through providing comprehensive, innovative and fair health services according to international standards,” he said.

Dr Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said: “We are extremely proud of the great competence of the Emirati surgical staff of MoHAP, who had an important contribution to this honourable medical achievement, representing a national example of creativity and innovation.” Al-Serkal underlined that organ transplant was one of the most important and substantial solutions to save lives of patients with organ failures and improve the quality of their lives, as well as alleviate the sufferings of their families, pointing to the first successful artificial heart transplant in UAE in 2015.

Dr Youssif Al Serkal Dr Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said: “We are extremely proud of the great competence of the Emirati surgical staff of MoHAP, who had an important contribution to this honourable medical achievement, representing a national example of creativity and innovation.” Al-Serkal underlined that organ transplant was one of the most important and substantial solutions to save lives of patients with organ failures and improve the quality of their lives, as well as alleviate the sufferings of their families, pointing to the first successful artificial heart transplant in UAE in 2015.

Preparation and post-surgical follow-up

Dr Al Shamsi expressed happiness with the success of the surgery, where he oversaw the preoperative patient preparation, the conformity of the examinations with the surgical intervention criteria, as well as the patient’s readiness for the operation.

Dr Sajwani stressed that both the patient and the donor were in good and stable conditions, where the lab tests showed that the new kidney was working well without any inflammations or complications. The patient was transferred to the ICU to be under constant monitoring, while the donor was transferred to the general surgery department.