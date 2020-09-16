1.2177877-2504831161
The UAE currently has four certified centres for organ transplant. Image Credit: Supplied. For illustrative purpose only.
Abu Dhabi: A new federal entity will guide the donation and transplantation of organs and tissues in the UAE.

The National Centre for Regulating the Transfer and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues was approved on Wednesday by His Highness Sheikh Mohamman Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The centre will operate under the structure of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The decision aims to enhance medical and social care for organ donation and transplantation, in accordance with international quality standards and medical ethics.

The UAE has seen a spate of organ transplants and donation since a change in laws that approved deceased donor transplants in 2017.

The country now has four licensed organ transplant centres.