Dubai: Now, medical checks, consultations and health test results can be conducted within 20 minutes — as part of AI (artificial intelligence)-driven early detection and prevention health drive in the UAE.

The move forms part of its “Itmenan” programme of Emirates Health Services (EHS), which has rolled out 11 Early Detection and Prevention Units (EDPU) in various affiliated clinics.

The smart mobile health units, the first-of-their-kind in the Middle East and North Africa, provide tests, consultations, and test results within 20 minutes.

Automated services

Issam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS, said: “Emirates Health Services aims to drive comprehensive diversification in its various health facilities, providing all kinds of services powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in a bid to automate its range of services."

The programme plays a significant part in achieving Emirates Health Services’ vision to be a leader in health services, in line with its strategic objectives that resonate with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan. - Issam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at EHS

The Itmenan programme is one of the smartest of its kind, he said. “It evaluates the health of community members based on the risk factors for each individual in comprehensive and preventative manner,” said Al Zarooni.

“The programme plays a significant part in achieving EHS’ vision to be a leader in health services, in line with its strategic objectives that resonate with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.”

For her part, Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of Primary Health Care Department at EHS, noted: “The Itmenan programme is one of our strategic projects at Emirates Health Services. The 11 mobile smart units provide customers with comprehensive and periodic tests for non-communicable and chronic diseases — such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, lung disease, osteoporosis, and depression.

“The programme also includes administering vaccines and diagnosing issues related to smoking, nutrition, and unhealthy lifestyles,” said Dr Suhail.

The 11 mobile smart units provide customers with comprehensive and periodic tests for non-communicable and chronic diseases — such as heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, lung disease, osteoporosis, and depression. - Dr. Aisha Suhail, Director of Primary Health Care Department at EHS

Early detection

“The programme relies on Early Detection and Prevention Units (EDPU) technology and is the first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and North Africa region,” she continued.

“It provides all required tests, follow-up, and test results within 20 minutes, which significantly enhances patient comfort. The programme is rooted in science-based preventative, predictive, personalised, and participatory medicine; it aims to offer the best preventative healthcare clinical practices, embracing the latest medical testing technologies.”

The Itmenan programme is available at a range of EHS health centres, namely:

Muhaisnah Health Centre in Dubai

Family Health Promotion Centre in Sharjah

Khorfakkan Public Health Centre in Sharjah;

Mushairif Medical Centre in Ajman;

Family Health Promotion Centre in Ras Al Khaimah

Al Mairid Health Centre in Ras Al Khaimah

Al Faseel Health Centre in Fujairah

Dhadna Health Centre in Fujairah

Mobile EDPU unit, activated during special activities at various government departments and centres.

International standards

EHS has set a clear vision to achieve leadership status by providing outstanding healthcare services that align with the UAE’s vision and with international standards.

EHS’ mission is to provide a system of effective, innovative, sustainable, and integrated health services to all members of the Emirati community and visitors to the country.