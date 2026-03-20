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Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

Sheikh Hazza's Eid message to UAE leaders and citizens

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Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

AL AIN: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to God Almighty to grant him continued health and wellbeing.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended his sincere congratulations on this occasion to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai;Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also congratulated Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, the people of the United Arab Emirates, residents, and peoples around the world, praying to God Almighty to return this occasion to them with goodness, prosperity and blessings, and to continue to bestow upon the UAE the blessings of security, safety, stability and prosperity.

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