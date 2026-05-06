MIITE 2026: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan apprised about the future of Burjeel Medical City

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited the Burjeel Holdings booth at the IHC pavilion during his visit to Make it in the Emirates 2026, where he was apprised about the future of Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, and the Group’s integrated healthcare ecosystem. Syed Basar Shueb, Managing Director and CEO of IHC, was also present with Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of VPS Health, and Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, during the visit.