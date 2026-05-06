MIITE 2026: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan apprised about the future of Burjeel Medical City

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil briefed UAE President on Burjeel's integrated healthcare ecosystem
Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited the Burjeel Holdings booth at the IHC pavilion during his visit to Make it in the Emirates 2026, where he was apprised about the future of Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, and the Group’s integrated healthcare ecosystem. Syed Basar Shueb, Managing Director and CEO of IHC, was also present with Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of VPS Health, and Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, during the visit.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, also visited the Burjeel Holdings booth.
During the visit, Dr Shamsheer briefed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Burjeel’s vision to develop a next-generation healthcare ecosystem in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. He explained that the future of Burjeel Medical City will bring together advanced clinical care, cancer care, medical education, research, and global expertise to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for specialized and complex healthcare.
The moment carried special significance for Dr Shamsheer, who recently recalled meeting His Highness in the early days of Burjeel and briefing him on the first phase of Burjeel Medical City, when the project was still a developing vision. The future expansion now builds on that original dream and marks the next phase of Burjeel Medical City’s journey as an integrated healthcare destination.
Spread across 387,000 square meters, the future expansion marks an important step in creating an integrated platform where patients can access advanced therapies, specialized care, and medical knowledge closer to home.
As part of VPS Health’s wider participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026, it also announced major initiatives to advance pharmaceutical manufacturing and next-generation therapies in the UAE. These include LIFEPharma’s Dh700 million strategic expansion at KEZAD and an Dh100 million region-first gene therapy initiative targeting rare inherited blood disorders.
Through collaborations with leading scientific experts and the launch of a dedicated platform for gene therapy, the initiative aims to build the capability to develop, manufacture, and deliver life-changing treatments from the UAE.
The Group said its announcements at Make it in the Emirates reflect its commitment to supporting the UAE’s national direction and contributing to the country’s emergence as a global center for healthcare innovation and manufacturing.