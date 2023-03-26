Dubai: The Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department’s Ramadan initiative entitled “Hala Ramadan” has helped foster a spirit of community in Dubai.
Launched in Tecom district in collaboration with Dubai Holding, Dubai Community Management and Dubai Municipality, the initiative is targeting all Barsha Heights residents, and aims to integrate the diaspora in Dubai to spread the spirit of coexistence and solidarity during the first days of the holy month.
The three-day “Hala Ramadan” campaign, which began on Friday, has been providing daily group iftar meals for 2,000 residents. A number of other activities are also being held. They include a kids’ corner for teaching handicrafts, a basketball tournament and educational lectures in English and Arabic.
“Hala Ramadan” was launched in the presence of Dr. Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, IACAD Director General and Abdulaziz Al Gargawi, CEO of Dubai Community Management, who took part in distributing the iftar meals to the diaspora and joined them for iftar at Hamel Al Ghaith Mosque.
Al Shaibani said: “IACAD has always been a leader of community initiatives that target the diaspora in Dubai, particularly in the holy month of Ramadan; in order to introduce them to the concepts of Islam tolerance and the authentic inherited traditions of the Emirati people. “Hala Ramadan” is one of a set of specific initiatives that aim to make Dubai an attractivde hub of Ramadan spiritual activities for residents and other groups. As part of the initiative, partnerships have been launched and we have invested with governmental institutions and the private sector”.
Abdulaziz Al Gargawi, CEO of Dubai Community Management, said: “It is our pleasure to host the “Hala Ramadan” Initiative, and to have iftar together with the diaspora. IACAD has been distributing iftar meals for three days in Barsha Heights managed by Dubai Holding. Such a gathering provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to meet and celebrate Ramadan, and to engage in a number of educational, sports and family activities.”