Dubai is abuzz as Gulfood 2024, the world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event, kicks off, drawing industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Gulfood boasts a record-breaking 5,500+ exhibitors and visitors from over 190 countries, spanning an impressive 24 halls.

The event sets the stage for crucial discussions on transforming global food systems to meet the needs of a growing population while addressing climate change and reducing food waste.

Mark Napier

Mark Napier, Vice President – Portfolio Growth Food & Hospitality, Dubai World Trade Centre, highlights Gulfood 2024 as a pivotal platform for the F&B industry to gain insights from leading food futurists and explore business opportunities in the era of AI and technological advancements.

At this year’s edition of Gulfood, participants will enjoy a record-size exhibition, spanning 24 halls at Dubai World Trade Centre. They will also be able to expand their industry knowledge at Inspire Conference where over 60 leading global food futurists will convene to give invaluable insights into the trends in technology (e.g. personal AI), culture, demographics, lifestyle and flavours that are shaping the future of food. “The ever-popular Top Table will see over 100 internationally-renowned chefs showcasing traditional cooking methods, elevating authentic ingredients, and revealing the stories behind the world’s most beloved dishes through a series of masterclasses and chef talks,” says Napier.

With the theme Real Food, Real Business, Gulfood 2024 aims to showcase authentic food products, ingredients, and culinary practices, facilitating over $12 billion in commercial deals. New country pavilions, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Venezuela, add to the event’s diverse and vibrant atmosphere.

Rajiv Warrier

For industry veterans such as Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams, Gulfood is a rewarding experience, offering a unique platform to showcase heritage, expertise, and engage with global professionals. Choithrams’ participation emphasises not just displaying products but sharing their story, values, and commitment to excellence.

Choithrams will feature its diverse strengths across the food chain in the region at the event and exhibit with a new look overall, which symbolises the company’s ability to embrace change. “Visitors can expect to see a selection of our finest products, insights into our inhouse brands, and a spotlight on our sustainability initiatives,” says Warrier.

“The theme Real Food, Real Business aligns perfectly with the company’s values of authenticity and transparency. Our goal is to leave Gulfood with renewed inspiration, deeper connections, and a clearer vision for our future in the global food industry.

Kamal Vachani

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, sees the theme Real Food, Real Business as a call for a focus on authenticity, transparency, and innovation in sourcing and production. Al Maya Group’s active participation in Gulfood over the years has provided valuable business expansion opportunities and market insights.

This year, Al Maya group will be showcasing new brands acquisition. In the recent past, the company acquired an assortment of leading multinational brands from the market. “We have also allocated space for our recent acquisition of a B2B platform named Conektr,” says Vachani. “This platform makes buying an easy and seamless activity for the grocery owners. We will also be conducting sampling activities with various brands in our portfolio.”

Halima Jumani

Halima Jumani, CEO of Kibsons International, looks forward to connecting with industry leaders and discovering innovative products and brands. “We are excited about meeting our long-term partners in the industry to solidify existing relationships and forge new ones with potential suppliers,” says Jumani. “Gulfood brings the world together in one amazing venue and we look forward to discovering product innovations and sourcing them to launch on our e-commerce platform Kibsons.com.”

Jumani says this is an opportunity for Kibsons Food Solutions to connect with its existing and prospective suppliers to showcase business strengths. From big contracts of large organisations within the airline and the retail sectors, to the more niche needs of catering kitchens in hotels and restaurants, Kibsons has the capability to be the choice of your Food Solutions partner in the region.

Kibsons’ showcase includes its state-of-the-art meat processing facility, catering to the region’s growing HORECA industry. “We are able to supply an extensive range of quality imported, custom-made processed and portioned meat to our customers from a hygienic and temperature-controlled environment,” says Jumani. “Operations across the cold store facilities, meat processing factory and refrigerated distribution fleet are supported by the latest state-of-the-art equipment and technology with all required accreditations including ISO 9001 and 22000.”

Dr Dhananjay Datar

Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and MD, Adil Group, emphasises Gulfood 2024’s focus on unrefined, traditional and wholesome foods, aligning with the sustainable ecosystem desired by industry leaders, farmers and consumers.

“Participation in Gulfood enables us to understand evolving food markets, international challenges, and strengths, aiding in our strategic planning and market expansion,” says Dr Datar. “Rather than showcasing, we’ll explore stalls to discover new product offerings, sourcing potential vendors to enrich our offerings.”

Ashvin Subramanyam

Ashvin Subramanyam, CEO of International Business, Orkla India, anticipates gaining insights into emerging trends and consumer preferences. Orkla India aims to strengthen its brand presence and drive sustainable business growth in the region through Gulfood.

“Gulfood is critical for this brand as it allows us to showcase our commitment to providing authentic, high-quality food products to consumers across diverse markets,” says Subramanyam. “The event’s significant demography, with a large share of Arab visitors, provides us direct access to the key decision-makers in retail.”

This year, Orkla India will be showcasing its diverse portfolio of food products from both MTR and Eastern brands unified under Orkla IMEA. From traditional Indian flavors to innovative culinary creations, Orkla IMEA’s range encompasses a variety of spices, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and more.

“Celebrating MTR’s centennial, we’ll spotlight our Arabic portfolio, unveiling a new category of Eastern that will exemplify our commitment to quality and innovation in the Middle Eastern FMCG food sector,” says Subramanyam.

Megat Iskandar

Megat Iskandar, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE, highlights Malaysia’s commitment to fostering international trade through its participation in Gulfood. Malaysian companies will showcase a diverse range of F&B products, underscoring Malaysia’s rich offerings in the industry.

“The participation of 85 Malaysian companies and five government agencies, not only underscores the nation’s commitment to fostering international trade but also highlights the rich and diverse offerings within Malaysia’s F&B landscape,” says Iskandar. “The show also gives an opportunity to network with regional players as well as understand the market needs and trends.”

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has been coordinating the participation of Malaysian companies in Gulfood for more than 20 years. Going forward, Malaysia and the UAE are in discussion to foster greater cooperation, especially in boosting economic opportunities through bilateral agreements. “The UAE has always been an important country to Malaysia and serves as a gateway for Malaysia to new markets,” says Iskandar.

“Malaysian companies will be showcasing palm oil-based products, ready-to-eat meals, food ingredients, beverages, confectionary, sauces, healthy and organic foods among others.”

Gulfood 2024 promises to be a catalyst for change in the food industry, driving innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration to shape the future of food for generations to come.

NEED TO KNOW

What: Gulfood

When: February 19-23, 2024

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre