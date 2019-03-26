Annual award recognises talents in various creative fields in UAE

Sharjah: A Gulf News staffer has won an award instituted by an Indian cultural organisation.

Ramachandra Babu, senior illustrator with Gulf News, received C.K Chandrappan Memorial Award 2019 at a glittering ceremony at the Indian Association — Sharjah on Friday.

Constituted by Yuvakalasahithi Sharjah, the annual award recognises talents in various creative fields in the UAE, in memory of prominent Indian political leader C.K Chandrappan.

Babu, a known illustrator and caricaturist, accepted the award from famous Indian filmmaker Salim Ahmad. A five-member jury selected him for the award.