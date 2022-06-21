The fifth round of monthly draws took place, in partnership with tech giant Huawei. The winners headed to the Gulf News headquarters for the prize-giving ceremony and collected their devices.

One of the winners, Tanveer Mohamed, won a HuaweI MateBook 14S laptop. He said: “It was a great gesture by Gulf News to gift their subscribers with these devices. I am a new subscriber, and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Dubai resident added: “The Digital and Print Subscription Offer motivated me to subscribe. I like having the newspaper at home so that my family reads it, but I get all the latest news from gulfnews.com, so it was perfect for us.”

Talking about what he enjoys reading the most on gulfnews.com, he said: “Flexibility is what everyone is looking for and reading the news online [on gulfnews.com] gives you that. I enjoy reading the Business and World sections. It’s a great variety of news.”

Indian expat Kakkayur Pushpokath Rajendran, who has been a subscriber of Gulf News for over two decades, won a Huawei MatePad Pro. He said: “I am so happy that my turn to win something with Gulf News has come. I start my day with reading Gulf News, it’s part of my routine.”

“I have not stopped reading Gulf News from when I first subscribed, and I wish to continue until the day I stay in the UAE. Even when I am on the go, as I work in sales, I read the news on gulfnews.com.”

Speaking about the Huawei prize he won with the Gulf News Digital and Print Subscription Offer, the Sharjah resident said: “Thanks to Gulf News for giving us an opportunity to win these prizes. I will be gifting the device to my dear wife.”

Speaking about which Gulf News section he enjoys the most, Gowda said: “I read the UAE, World and Business sections the most. Throughout the day, I stay up to date with all the news using the Gulf News app and website. Having gulfnews.com online has made the news even easier to follow.”

A word from Gulf News

“We launched the Gulf News Subscription Campaign Bundle offer in January 2022. This is the first time that Gulf News Print and Digital has been offered together. This annual subscription priced at AED 379 with AED 600 in value back as gift vouchers has received an excellent response from our readers,” said Potru Raju, Gulf News Director for Circulation Sales and Distribution.