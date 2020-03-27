Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has launched a social campaign titled ‘Greater Than Corona’ in coordination with Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Department in Sharjah to unify institution-wide commitment as well as individual and social responsibility of all members of the UAE community.

The campaign aims to create social platforms which will relay authentic messages and important updates of the constantly changing status of COVID-19, and enable the UAE’s citizens and residents to protect themselves, their families and their communities by instilling positive social practices.

‘Greater than Corona’ calls on the collective strength of humanity, and is a reminder of the fact that a united stand taken by world institutions and societies together in sharing and applying the experiences they have gained, have in the past, proved effective in successfully overcoming several daunting challenges including public health crises. The campaign is also a public reminder that the virtues of awareness, united action, patience and solitadirity will be crtitcal to overcome this accelerating global health crisis.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman, Sharjah Media Council (SMC), has called on all institutions and individuals to learn and educate others by contributing to the campaign. He stressed on his firm belief in noble human values and their ability to withstand the greatest health crisis of our lifetime, to safeguard the collective well-being of individuals, families, communities and the world, which will ultimately prove that we are ‘GreaterThanCorona’.

Explaining the importance of a centralised, vetted and unified source of information in times of crisis, SGMB explained that the campaign’s main objective was to limit and eliminiate rumours or misinformation about the pandemic, keep updating the public, media entities, social media platforms and influencers, and all civil societies on the latest developments, as well as aid local and international authroties in their decision-making process.

Shaikh Sultan said: “As governments, first responders and healthcare professionals worldwide tackle the COVID-19 head-on, citizenry can support their unparalleld efforts by practicing social distancing and staying at home. Community awareness, their commitment to our increased civic duties during these challenging times, as well as correct and reliable information are key to overcoming crises. Misinformation or inaccurate news can put people’s lives at risk, now more than ever. That is why we have a crucial responsibility to communicate accurate, reliable and precise messages, which reflect the UAE’s COVID-19 response stretegies.”