Dubai: Famous pop and funk Monkey Business Band from Czech Republic will perform at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah on October 29 to mark the Czechslovak Indepedence Day.
The special musical concert is being organised by the Association of Czeck and Slovak Compatriots in cooperation with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in the UAE. “This special event is being organised to commemorate the Czechoslvak Indepdendence Day as well as to mark the Czech participation at the expo 2020,” according to a press release on Monday.
More than 500 people including mostly the Czeck and Slovak expatriates living in the UAE, officials and the diplomats have been invited to attend the event which will also showcase Czech culture and cuisine.
“This event is one of the biggest events that has been prepared by our community that celebrates Czechoslovak Independent Day,” said the organisers.