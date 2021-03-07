His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday said: “The world is passing through a critical and crucial stage that has not been seen before which requires an increase in global cooperation, and collective decision making to strengthen government agility against future challenges.”

His Highness also added that the UAE is keen on promoting open dialogue based on cooperation and partnership to design future directions and trends, that will affect human lives and that will reflect societies hopes and dreams.

This came as Sheikh Mohammed launched the World Government Summit Dialogues, a virtual event that will take place on March 9 and 10, and organised by the World Government Summit, which will host thought leaders, thinkers, experts, and specialists from around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed also added: “The future of human life is the fundamental pillar in our plans; we must review the challenges we faced, and think of innovative solutions to create resilient societies and agile governments. The world is facing historical challenges that require us to rethink and redevelop economic and social systems that will better serve people. And the comprehensive dialogue is the basis of humanity’s success in designing a promising future”

Ideal platform

He also emphasised that the World Government Summit is the ideal platform for world leaders, policymakers, and experts to come together and have such discussions, and it is a platform for governments to collaborate and innovate together. His Highness also mentioned that the UAE is keen and ready to participate actively in any international effort that will contribute to the betterment of humanity.

The world Government Summit Dialogues will bring together thought leaders, experts, and specialists to have an open conversation about the challenges we faced, and discuss key trends that will come about in the year ahead; the year 2021. The Dialogues will include keynote speeches and panel discussions virtually with speakers from around the world.

The first day of the event will focus on a range of topics such as the future of Africa post pandemic, decentralising finance in order to build an integrated economy, digital currencies in 2021, the future of Asia, reimagining the next decade, better decision making in times of crisis, innovation in bridging peace. While the second day will focus on global efforts towards vaccine development and distribution, global digital infrastructure, the use of data to foresight the future, redesigning entrepreneurship, challenges and opportunities of renewable energy, biomimicry for the future of humanity, and the race towards space and what it holds for humanity’s future.