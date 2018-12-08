Abu Dhabi: As per the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Emirati women's representation in the Federal National Council, FNC, will be increased to 50 per cent in the coming parliamentary term.
The step reflects the country's future approach aimed at achieving full empowerment of Emirati women and emphasises their pioneering and effective role in all vital sectors of the UAE.
The directives of the President include doubling the current percentage of women's representation in the Federal National Council from 22.5 per cent to 50 per cent in the coming parliamentary term, and aims to rank the UAE in the top positions worldwide in terms of representation of women in parliament. This will enable women in the UAE to achieve in record time what has been achieved by their counterparts globally over decades.
The Presidential decree allocating 50% of the seats in the Federal National Council to women is a great leap forwards in cementing the legislative and parliamentary role of women in our nation's development, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has tweeted.
Women are half of our society: they should be represented as such, he added.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces congratulated Emirati women on this momentous occasion.
“We congratulate the Emirati women on raising their representation in the Federal National Council. This is an additional step to enhance their role and contribution to national decision-making. They are partners and supporters in the process of building and development and are a role model in giving and excellence. They proved effective in various work fields and we wish them all the success," he tweeted on his official twitter account.