“The UAE is one of the biggest donors of WFP. Thank you for the partnership. Dubai, UAE, has been a great partner in hosting us first. We enjoy these offices, these warehouses free of charge. We don’t pay a single penny for that. Not only that, when there’s an emergency somewhere, planes are made available for us in a matter of hours no matter where, be it Haiti, in Indonesia, in the Philippines. Thank you, IHC, for that.”